China regulator tells some banks not to issue certain asset management products - sources
May 11, 2016 / 8:15 AM / a year ago

China regulator tells some banks not to issue certain asset management products - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, May 11 (Reuters) - China’s banking regulator has asked some commercial banks to suspend issuance of classified asset management products, in Beijing’s latest effort to curb financial risk amid a rising number of debt defaults this year, people with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

The China Banking Regulatory Commision (CBRC) transmitted the so-called window guidance, a sort of informal administrative edict, orally, the three people said.

The CBRC did not give an immediate comment when contacted by Reuters.

Classified asset management products each have two sub-products, one priority and one secondary. The former is promised repayment first in the event of losses, but returns are smaller. The latter carries higher returns but bears the brunt of losses.

Typically, classified asset management products are very risky products, particularly when the market is volatile. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Richard Borsuk; Writing by Lu Jianxin; Editing by John Ruwitch)

