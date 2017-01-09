FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Morgan Stanley plans to raise China securities JV stake to 49 pct - sources
January 9, 2017 / 1:39 AM / 7 months ago

Morgan Stanley plans to raise China securities JV stake to 49 pct - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley plans to raise its stake in its Chinese securities joint venture to 49 percent from about 33 percent, people with direct knowledge of the development said on Monday.

Reuters earlier on Monday reported that UBS Group AG was also in talks to raise its stake in its China securities joint venture to 49 percent from 25 percent.

A spokesman for Morgan Stanley in Hong Kong declined to comment. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee and Julie Zhu; Editing by Stephen Coates)

