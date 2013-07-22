FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China bank shares edge up following rate liberalisation move
July 22, 2013

China bank shares edge up following rate liberalisation move

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 22 (Reuters) - Shares in China’s big four bank rose slightly in Hong Kong on Monday following Beijing’s move to scrap the floor on lending rates, an early sign that the move to liberalise the financial sector is not yet a game-changer for banks.

The Hong Kong shares of Bank of China Ltd and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd both climbed 0.6 percent soon after the market opened.

Agricultural Bank of China Ltd and China Construction Bank Corp rose 0.3 and 0.2 percent respectively.

While any liberalisation is seen as positive for China’s financial sector, the milder-than-expected reform meant share price reaction so far has been muted.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng financial index rose 0.4 percent. (Reporting By Lawrence White; Editing by Paul Tait)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
