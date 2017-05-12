FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
China's bank wealth management products total 30 trln yuan by end-April - regulator
#Financials
May 12, 2017 / 9:02 AM / 3 months ago

China's bank wealth management products total 30 trln yuan by end-April - regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, May 12 (Reuters) - China's bank wealth management products totalled 30 trillion yuan ($4.35 trillion) in value at the end of April, an official with the banking regulator said on Friday.

Banks held 4.2 trillion yuan of interbank certificate of deposits at the end of April, up almost 70 billion yuan from end-March, Xiao Yuanqi, chief of prudent regulation bureau of China Banking Regulatory Commission, told a news briefing.

Banks' interbank investments totalled 37 trillion yuan at end-April, while entrusted loans were 13.83 trillion yuan.

$1 = 6.9022 Chinese yuan Reporting by Shu Zhang and Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

