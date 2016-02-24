China's Baoding Tianwei Group says defaults on bonds worth 1 bln yuan

SHANGHAI, Feb 24 (Reuters) - China’s Baoding Tianwei Group said it has defaulted on 1 billion yuan ($153.0 million) worth of bonds maturing on Wednesday due to continuous losses, capital shortages and asset freezes.

The firm, a subsidiary of state-owned China South Industries Group Corporation, said in a statement published on the website of the interbank China Foreign Exchange Trade System that it hasn’t been able to pay principal and interest on the five-year bonds.

Baoding Tianwei, the first Chinese state-owned company to default on its onshore bonds last year, said on Wednesday it has applied for bankruptcy and is in the process of restructuring. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)