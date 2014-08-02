FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China names new general manager for Baosteel Group
August 2, 2014

China names new general manager for Baosteel Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 2 (Reuters) - China’s Baosteel Group, which owns the country’s biggest listed steelmaker, has named Chen Derong as its general manager, replacing He Wenbo, the company said on Saturday.

Chen, 53, used to be the vice general manager of Zhejiang Metallurgical Group and the vice governor of eastern Zhejiang province, Baosteel Group said on its website (www.baosteel.com).

The 59-year-old He Wenbo also resigned as the chairman of Baoshan Iron and Steel Co Ltd, it said.

He, who has been working in Baosteel since 1982, will be assigned a new job, it said without elaborating.

The official Xinhua news agency cited unidentified sources as saying He could be made the general manager of mining giant China Minmetals Corp. (Reporting by Judy Hua and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Matt Driskill)

