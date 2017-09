SHANGHAI, March 31 (Reuters) - The president of Baoshan Iron & Steeel on Monday said more Chinese steel makers will be forced to close over the next three years due to tighter credit, higher environmental requirements and increasing margin pressure.

Dai Zhihao made the comments in an online briefing after the company reported a 42 percent drop in 2013 net profit. (Reporting by Ruby Lian; Editing by Christopher Cushing)