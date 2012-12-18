FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Accident at China's Baosteel plant kills two, injures 13
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
December 18, 2012 / 1:26 AM / 5 years ago

Accident at China's Baosteel plant kills two, injures 13

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Two workers were killed and 13 injured when a furnace at a steel plant owned by Baoshan Iron & Steel (Baosteel) fell, spilling molten iron, the third fatal incident at a Baosteel plant this year.

The workers were clearing slag from the structure when the furnace fell at the plant in the Baoshan district of Shanghai, Baosteel said in a brief statement posted on its microblog site late on Monday.

The plant has an annual production capacity of 100,000 tonnes, according to Baosteel’s website. Baosteel is China’s biggest listed steelmaker.

Chinese media reported it was the third fatal accident at a Baosteel plant this year. In July, a heat-supply vehicle at a plant exploded, killing one person and seriously burning another.

In February, six workers were killed and three critically injured after a gas explosion at its Meishan steel plant.

Shares in Baosteel closed down 0.21 percent at 4.85 yuan ($0.78) on Monday. ($1 = 6.2350 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Fayen Wong and Chen Yixin; Editing by Paul Tait)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.