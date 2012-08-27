China's Baosteel to buy back up to 5 billion yuan worth of stocks

SHANGHAI, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Baoshan Iron & Steel , China’s biggest listed steelmaker, plans to buy back up to 5 billion yuan ($786.56 million) worth of shares in a bid to boost investor confidence, it said in a statement.

Under the share buyback plan, announced late on Monday, Baosteel will repurchase its company shares at a price of 5 yuan per share.

Baosteel also confirmed it will opt for a 40 billion yuan syndicated loan for its new steel project in Zhanjiang port, Guangdong province.