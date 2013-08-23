China's Baoshan Steel posts 61 pct drop in H1 profit

SHANGHAI, Aug 23 (Reuters) - China’s Baoshan Iron & Steel , the country’s biggest listed steelmaker by market value, posted a 61 percent fall in first-half net profit on narrowing margins.

Net profit was 3.7 billion yuan ($604.47 million) in January-to-June, the Shanghai-based company said in a filing to the Shanghai stock exchange on Friday. Two analysts on an average were expecting a net profit of 3.46 billion yuan.