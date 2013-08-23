FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Baoshan Steel posts 61 pct drop in H1 profit
August 23, 2013 / 10:37 AM / in 4 years

China's Baoshan Steel posts 61 pct drop in H1 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Aug 23 (Reuters) - China’s Baoshan Iron & Steel , the country’s biggest listed steelmaker by market value, posted a 61 percent fall in first-half net profit on narrowing margins.

Net profit was 3.7 billion yuan ($604.47 million) in January-to-June, the Shanghai-based company said in a filing to the Shanghai stock exchange on Friday. Two analysts on an average were expecting a net profit of 3.46 billion yuan.

$1 = 6.1211 Chinese yuan Reporting by Ruby Lian, Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Himani Sarkar

