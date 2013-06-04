FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lower China steel demand growth to pressure iron ore - Baosteel
June 4, 2013

Lower China steel demand growth to pressure iron ore - Baosteel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, June 4 (Reuters) - Lower steel demand growth in China, the world’s largest steel producer, will add pressure to iron ore prices, the head of Baoshan Iron & Steel (Baosteel) said on Tuesday.

Baosteel, the country’s biggest listed steelmaker, sees China’s steel production rising just 1-2 percent in 2013 from a year ago, Chairman Xu Lejiang told reporters at a briefing.

China produced 716.5 million tonnes of crude steel in 2012, up 3.1 percent from year ago. (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

