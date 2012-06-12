FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's Baosteel cuts July prices by 200 yuan/tonne
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
June 12, 2012 / 1:42 AM / in 5 years

China's Baosteel cuts July prices by 200 yuan/tonne

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, June 12 (Reuters) - China’s Baosteel Group will cut the prices of its main products by 200 yuan ($31.40) per tonne in July, the first cut of the year as it responds to slackening demand in the world’s biggest steel consuming country.

Baosteel, parent of the listed Baoshan Iron and Steel , said on its website that the July contract price of its hot- and cold-rolled steel products would be cut by 200 yuan per tonne, while other products would see price falls ranging between 100-300 yuan.

Baosteel’s pricing decisions are generally regarded as a bellwether for the industry and demand generally weakens in China’s hot summer months as construction projects slow.

China’s daily steel production fell below 2 million tonnes for the first time in more than two months at the end of May.

$1 = 6.3694 Chinese yuan Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Ed Davies

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.