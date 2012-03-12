FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Baosteel to keep April prices unchanged
March 12, 2012 / 6:50 AM / in 6 years

China's Baosteel to keep April prices unchanged

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 12 (Reuters) - Baoshan Iron and Steel Co Ltd said in a notice on Monday that it will keep prices of its major products unchanged in April.

The company raised March prices for hot- and cold-rolled steel by 150 yuan ($23.77) per tonne in anticipation of a seasonal recovery in demand.

Baosteel’s pricing moves are regarded as a bellwether for the industry, and its decision not to adjust prices reflects widespread uncertainty about demand going into the second quarter.

$1 = 6.3107 yuan Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Chris Lewis

