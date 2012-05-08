China's Baosteel "considering" move from Shanghai -chairman

BEIJING, May 8 (Reuters) - The Baoshan Iron and Steel Group (Baosteel) is “considering” shifting part of its operations from its home city of Shanghai to other locations on the coast, including Guangdong, a top official at China’s third-biggest steel mill said.

The relocation is part of a government plan to shift 40 percent of the country’s steelmaking capacity out of highly populated areas to cut pollution and ease transportation bottlenecks. It follows a similar move by the Shougang Group, China’s sixth-biggest mill, from the capital, Beijing, to the northern port of Caofeidian.

“Shougang’s present is Baosteel’s future,” Xu Lejiang, chairman of the state-owned parent of the listed Baosteel Corp , said at a conference.

As Baosteel relocates to other parts of the country, including the long-awaited Zhanjiang steel mill project in southern Guangdong province, it would reduce annual capacity in Shanghai by 3 million tonnes within the next decade, he said.

Xu said the structural and geographical imbalances in the steel sector reflected the overall imbalances in China’s economy, and they could only be resolved over the long term.

“Most of steel production is in northern China and we are importing 60 percent of raw material from the south, producing steel in the north and then shipping the products back south again - this isn’t economic or scientific,” he said.

The era of rapid capacity growth in the Chinese steel sector has now come to an end, and mills need to innovate and upgrade if they are to prosper, Xu said, adding that China’s steel enterprises were facing a long period of low profitability.

“For a decade we saw double-digit growth, but from 2008 we have seen very low profits and even zero and negative profits,” he said.

“Previously we were using the capacity expansion model, but now we need to upgrade and transform - and only then can the sector enjoy healthy development.”

China’s steel sector had overall losses of 1 billion yuan ($158.53 million) in the first quarter of 2012, and its profit margins in 2011 fell to 3 percent, three percentage points lower than the average across Chinese industries, according to data from the China Iron and Steel Association.

The woes facing the sector have long been blamed on chronic overcapacity. Total crude steel output rose to nearly 700 million tonnes last year from just 23 million tonnes in 1977. Analysts say actual capacity could be as high as 900 million tonnes.

They have also criticised the Chinese steel sector for following government planners rather than market signals. But Zhang Xiaogang, chairman of the Anshan Iron and Steel Group, known as Angang Group, said the restructuring of the sector couldn’t be left to the market.

“The biggest problems facing the steel sector are structural and they can’t be left to the market to solve - it needs government intervention,” he said.

Angang Steel, the listed unit of Angang Group, China’s second-largest producer by capacity, has been one of the biggest victims of the sector downturn, making losses of 1.89 billion yuan in the first quarter.

There was no simple solution to the Chinese steel sector’s problems, Zhang told reporters on the sidelines of the conference. It would take a “long time” before various “structural imbalances” were rectified, he said. ($1 = 6.3079 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Ryan Woo)