UPDATE 2-China's Baosteel expecting "most difficult" third quarter

By David Stanway

BEIJING, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Baoshan Iron and Steel , China’s biggest listed steelmaker, expects the third quarter to be the “most difficult” of the year, but the company should avoid any losses over the period, executives said on Wednesday.

The company, also known as Baosteel, earned profits of 2.38 billion yuan ($374.63 million) in the first half of the year, down 53 percent from a year earlier, its performance hit by sluggish demand and persistent overproduction in the Chinese steel sector, the world’s biggest.

“We won’t face losses, (but) according to current forecasts, the third quarter will be the most difficult period of the year,” general manager Ma Guoqiang said during an online shareholder briefing.

The chairman of Baosteel’s board of directors, He Wenbo, said at the same online briefing that steel prices were unlikely to recover in the second half of 2012, adding that despite the rapid fall in iron ore prices, domestic steel firms were still facing “huge cost pressures” with steel prices having fallen even more.

Rebar prices on the Shanghai Futures Exchange are at their lowest level since the futures were launched in 2009, and sluggish Chinese demand has curbed appetite for iron ore, pushing prices down to their lowest level since late 2009.

Ma said the company expected iron ore prices to fall further during the rest of the year, with steel demand still weak and domestic mills likely to schedule most of their overhauls.

But he added that Baosteel’s complete dependence on overseas iron ore supplies gave it an advantage compared with those rivals that sourced ore from more expensive domestic mines.

“Compared to other domestic mills our cost advantages are even better, firstly because of our geographical advantages, and secondly because of our grasp of the iron ore market and our strengthened inventory management,” he said.

BOOSTING CONFIDENCE

Baosteel’s management faced a flurry of questions from pessimistic shareholders about the company’s costly new 10-million tonne per annum steel project in Zhanjiang, in Guangdong province, as well as its plans to relocate from its long-term home of Shanghai.

But they were especially preoccupied by a share buyback scheme announced by the company on Monday.

The company said it was prepared to spend as much as 5 billion yuan to repurchase shares and boost market sentiment, but many shareholders complained that the buying price of 5 yuan per share was too low.

During the online conference, the company insisted the price was fair, adding that the buyback would be financed with the proceeds earned from the sale of its stainless steel and special steel units to its parent company, the Baosteel Group, earlier this year.

Baosteel’s chairman He said these were difficult times for the Chinese steel industry as a whole, with demand growth at its lowest point in a decade.

Weak growth has eroded demand from key downstream sectors like real estate and automobiles, but the Chinese steel sector is also struggling with long-term structural issues including chronic overcapacity, which it needed to solve quickly, He said.

Fitch Ratings said in a note on Wednesday that despite falling demand, the damaging levels of overproduction were likely to persist, with larger steel mills trying to maintain market share and their smaller rivals taking advantage of falling raw material prices.

China has long sought to force the closure of smaller, privately owned mills and aims to put 60 percent of total crude steel capacity in the hands of its 10 biggest steel firms by 2015. He suggested the struggles in the sector could help advance consolidation plans.

“I believe that the next 10 years will be a golden age for the restructuring of the Chinese steel sector,” he said. ($1 = 6.3530 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Ken Wills)