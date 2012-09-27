FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-China's Baosteel says to suspend production at loss-making plant
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
September 27, 2012 / 12:15 AM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-China's Baosteel says to suspend production at loss-making plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects first para to show Baosteel is China’s biggest listed steelmaker)

SHANGHAI, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Baoshan Iron & Steel Co (Baosteel), China’s biggest listed steelmaker, said on Thursday it would suspend production at a steel plant in Shanghai as a result of losses.

The plant in Shanghai’s Luojing district has been making losses due to weak demand and high costs, the firm said in a statement to the Shanghai Stock Exchange, responding to a previous media report.

Baosteel bought the plant for 14 billion yuan ($2.22 billion) in 2008, the China Securities Journal reported. ($1 = 6.3020 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Fayen Wong; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.