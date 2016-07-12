China's Baosteel to cut capacity by 9.2 mln tonnes between 2016-18 - website

SHANGHAI, July 12 (Reuters) - China's Baosteel Group, the country's second-biggest steelmaker, plans to cut 9.2 million tonnes of crude steel capacity between 2016 and 2018, as part of its efforts to push for supply-side reform and cut overcapacity, it said on its website on Tuesday.

The capacity shutdowns will include facilities in its flagship plant in Shanghai and branches outside of the city. The company will not resume production after the closures, it added.

The company produced 36.11 million tonnes of crude steel output in 2015, according to its website.