FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Baosteel cuts Sept steel prices, 3rd cut since June
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
August 10, 2012 / 12:01 PM / 5 years ago

Baosteel cuts Sept steel prices, 3rd cut since June

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Aug 10 (Reuters) - China’s biggest listed steelmaker, Baoshan Iron & Steel, said it would cut September prices of its main products, the company’s third price cut since June as demand falls in the world’s second-largest economy.

Baosteel’s pricing decisions are generally regarded as a bellwether for the industry. A price cut for September is significant, because steel demand in China usually increases in September and October when construction picks up.

Hot-rolled coil prices will be cut by 100 yuan ($15.73) per tonne and cold-rolled coil prices of some grades by 150 yuan per tonne, Baosteel said on its website on Friday. Both products are used in construction, manufacturing and automaking.

Economic figures this week including disappointing industrial output and export growth have raised hopes that China will take more measures to bolster its economy.

Recent growth policies, including interest rate cuts and accleration of infrastructure projects, are expected to support steel demand in coming months, but market participants say more aggressive measures are needed.

“Steel demand remains sluggish. We estimate that even if steel demand improves in the third and fourth quarters, the overcapacity would overwhelm any significant price upside potential, and steel mills would continue to struggle to reach breakeven,” Hong Kong-based Mirae Asset Securities said in a research note. ($1 = 6.3590 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong, editing by Jane Baird)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.