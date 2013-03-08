FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Basic Materials
March 8, 2013

Baosteel to raise main steel product prices for April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, March 8 (Reuters) - China’s Baoshan Iron & Steel , the country’s biggest listed steelmaker by market value, said on Friday it would raise April booking prices for its main steel products, suggesting it sees a stronger outlook for steel demand.

Baosteel’s pricing decisions usually set the tone for the rest of the market. The company will raise hot-rolled coil, mainly for manufacturing, and cold-rolled coil mainly for automaking, by 150 yuan ($24.11) per tonne.

$1 = 6.2202 Chinese yuan Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

