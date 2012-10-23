FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's top rare earths miner halts some output for a month
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 23, 2012 / 11:05 AM / 5 years ago

China's top rare earths miner halts some output for a month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Inner Mongolia-based Baotou Steel Rare-Earth (Group) Hi-Tech Co, China’s top rare earths producer, will halt some of its smelting and separation operations for a month in an effort to stabilise slumping prices, it said on Tuesday.

Domestic prices of rare earths, a group of 17 metals which are used in products from smartphones and wind turbines to hybrid cars, have tumbled by around 50 percent since the start of the year as a global economic slowdown hits demand.

“Demand for rare earths has weakened in the second half on the back of the economic slowdown, causing a sustained fall in prices,” Baotou said in a filing to the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

“To stabilise the market and balance supply and demand, Baotou will halt its smelting and separation of some units from Oct. 23.” it said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.