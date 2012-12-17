CBRC kicks-off Basel III race

* Regulator details for new capital instruments

* Chinese banks expected to issue Rmb1.5trn

* Some legislation change still needed for new bonds

By Nethelie Wong

Dec 17 (IFR) - The China Banking Regulatory Commission last week released official guidelines on the transition period to meet Basel III requirements. The release complements its June draft of capital management rules and a set of tentative rules outlining the issuances of Basel III-compliant bank capital instruments in November.

With details clear about how to issue new capital-eligible instruments, many banks are understood to be preparing deals. New bank-capital regulations in China are expected to trigger a wave of subordinated debt sales of as much as Rmb1.5trn (US$238bn) as the country’s lenders replace obsolete securities and fill out their capital structures.

Yet, for all the level of detail that CBRC has given, some legal hurdles still stand in the way of new issues. If those are cleared, however, the first issue of Basel III-compliant bonds could hit China’s domestic market before yearend.

Regardless of their capital ratios, Chinese banks will have to refinance some Rmb850bn in outstanding subordinated bonds, which will lose 10% of their capital benefit per year when Basel III takes effect on January 1 2013.

IN LINE

The new legislation follows Basel III’s principles to the letter. New capital instruments will have to include loss-absorption and convertibility features. The triggers will be when the bank’s core equity Tier 1 ratio falls to or below 5.125% in the case of non-core Tier 1 capital, when the bank is judged to fail without the write-down or conversion, or if the bank would fail without external financing support.

Non-core Tier 1 capital instruments may take the forms of debt instruments (such as perpetual bonds) or equity instruments (such as preference shares). Both non-core Tier 1 debt instruments and “new-style” Tier 2 dated subordinated bonds will be required to have the same features. The two instruments will also come with a first call date after at least five years.

Therein start the troubles. Preference shares are not allowed under China’s current company law. It will take a revamp of the legal system involving many parties, maybe even the State Council and the People’s Congress, to make such changes.

Concerns about the investor base are also surfacing, given the complicated structures that will stem from the new legislation. Hence, a cap for banks to invest in other banks’ equity will also need to be lifted. As many ministries and departments will be involved, it is unlikely to be a short-term project, but probably a long-term goal.

Investors have some precedent, though. Loss absorption and conversion features appeared at least once on a subordinated bond document in China, namely in Wuhan Rural Commercial Bank’s Rmb1.2bn sub debt offer in August this year.

However, market participants do not see it as a proper “Basel III-compliant” piece because there was no regulatory endorsement on the status of it, and there was little disclosure on the relevant risks and importance of the clause to the investors.

As disclosure is a key element to the Pillar 3 (market discipline) of the Basel III Accord, the Wuhan deal cannot be considered compliant, according to accountants and analysts.

In fact, the market still needs more clarity on the disclosure rules under Basel III. “We need specific instructions on when and what to disclose starting from 2013,” said a member of a Basel III compliance team.

SIMPLICITY

Given the variety of regulators in China and the hurdles in the way of some instruments, market pros reckon that non-core Tier 1 debt instruments will be easier to issue because they will involve liaising mostly with the CBRC.

Preempting that, some lenders, such as Agricultural Bank of China, Industrial & Commercial Bank of China, China Development Bank and Industrial Bank, are understood to want to gain first-mover advantage with the pricing of a bank-capital security as soon as possible.

The banks are not necessarily in a hurry. At the beginning of next year, banks do not need to have built up capital conservation buffers, although this will phase in at 0.5% come end-2013, and 0.4% per year thereafter for five years to end-2018, up to a total of 2.5%.

But overall, capital will be needed. Under Basel III in China, the minimum Tier 1 capital ratio will go up to 6.0% from 4.0%, while new regulatory total capital adequacy ratio will climb to 11.5% from 8.0% for systemically important banks and 10.5% from non-SIBs. For SIBs, common equity Tier 1 capital should make up at least 8.5%, Tier 1 capital 9.5% and total capital 11.5%.

Most banks meet those requirements. Yet, with the need for lending to boost economic growth and Rmb850bn in old-style subordinated debt to be replaced, banks want to be fully able to issue new capital instruments as soon as possible. (Reporting By Nethelie Wong; Editing by Christopher Langner)