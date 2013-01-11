Four more Canada beef plants approved for shipments to China

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Jan 11 (Reuters) - China has approved four additional Canadian beef-processing plants to ship product into the Asian country, Canadian Agriculture Minister Gerry Ritz and International Trade Minister Ed Fast said on Friday.

China will now accept beef from processors Les Viandes Laroche Inc, based in Asbestos, Quebec; Ryding Regency Meat Packers Ltd and St. Helen’s Meat Packers Ltd in Toronto; and Canadian Premium Meats Inc in Lacombe, Alberta.

China accepts Canadian deboned beef from cattle under 30 months of age.