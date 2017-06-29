(Repeats story with no changes to text)
* Beef is fastest-growing meat sector in China
* China beef imports worth $2.6 billion in 2016
* U.S. expected to grab significant part of market
By Dominique Patton
BEIJING, June 29 China's top online retailers
and U.S. superstore giant Walmart are scrambling to satisfy the
voracious appetites of consumers excited about the first
American beef to arrive in the world's most populous nation in
14 years.
"I am a frequent buyer of steak so I can tell the quality by
its colour and marbling," said one woman on Thursday at a
Beijing Walmart store. She selected a 211 yuan ($31.13) pack of
newly arrived U.S. steak over her usual choice from Australia.
"This looks tasty, worth a try," she said, declining to be
named. Other shoppers at the store said imported beef was
superior in quality and worth its hefty price.
Beef is the fastest-growing meat sector in China,
outstripping stagnant demand for more widely eaten pork, with
consumers seeking healthier sources of protein and adopting
Western eating habits.
China's beef imports hit $2.6 billion last year, making it
the world's fastest-growing overseas market for the meat.
Consumer excitement about the lifting of a 2003 ban due to a
scare over mad cow disease looks set to help U.S. beef grab a
significant share of that demand.
U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue is in Beijing to
mark the return of U.S. beef to China, and is expected on Friday
to meet his Chinese counterpart, Agriculture Minister Han
Changfu, as well as Vice Premier Wang Yang.
Some of the millions who buy food online are expected to
join the woman in the Walmart store as some of the first to buy
U.S. beef in China in more than a decade. Social media has been
buzzing for weeks with those ready to tuck into American steak.
"American steak is delicious," said one user on China's
Twitter-like Weibo service. "It doesn't have the mutton smell of
domestic beef."
Womai.com, owned by food giant COFCO, said it had
received more than 1,605 orders for beef from U.S. meat giant
Tyson by late Wednesday. JD.com, one of the
country's biggest online retailers, has started pre-sales of
U.S. beef ahead of the product's availability from mid-July.
Online meat is typically around 10 percent cheaper than it
is in stores, according to Euromonitor.
Imported meat accounted for more than 30 percent of JD.com's
meat sales last year, with Australian beef the top category and
the most searched-for item, the company said.
Still, food safety fears linger, despite Beijing's stringent
import requirements.
One Walmart shopper, surnamed Huang, was worried about more
than beautiful marbling: "We should not only stick to foreign
beef. They have food safety issues, like growth hormones and
GMOs (genetically modified organisms) in the U.S."
($1 = 6.7791 Chinese yuan)
