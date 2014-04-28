FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Shenzhen China Bicycle turns profitable in 2013 and Q1
April 28, 2014 / 4:25 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Shenzhen China Bicycle turns profitable in 2013 and Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Shenzhen China Bicycle Co Holdings Ltd

* Says 2013 net profit at 1.58 billion yuan ($252.65 million) versus net loss of 52.4 million yuan previous year, due to disposal of assets and liquidation of debts in the course of restructuring

* Says Q1 net profit at 354,354.8 yuan versus net loss of 26.65 million yuan previous year

Source text in English: link.reuters.com/fab88v, link.reuters.com/gab88v

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2536 Chinese Yuan)

Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms

