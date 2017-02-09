BRIEF-Harris Associates reports 5.7 pct stake in Kate Spade
* Harris Associates LP reports a 5.7 percent passive stake in Kate Spade & Co as on December 30, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kuVCrW) Further company coverage:
SHANGHAI Feb 9 China's central bank said on Thursday it met with nine smaller local bitcoin exchanges to discuss risks and problems in the bitcoin market, and warned them that they risk closure should they seriously violate the country's regulations.
The People's Bank of China said in a statement on its website that it had told the exchanges during the Wednesday meeting not to take part in financial activities such as margin lending or allow money laundering.
It said that the meeting came amid ongoing checks into Huobi and OkCoin, two of the country's largest trading platforms, which began last month. BTC100 and HaoBTC were among the nine exchanges they met, it said.
The price of bitcoin fell from a one-month high on Wednesday after sources at bitcoin exchanges in China said the People's Bank of China had summoned some smaller exchanges to a closed-door meeting.
NEW YORK, Feb 10 Hedge fund manager Dan Loeb's Third Point LLC took new equity stakes in Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Bank of America Corp, JPMorgan Chase & Co during the fourth quarter, according to regulatory filings on Friday, on a bet that interest rate hikes and operating leverage will jack up returns.
RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 10 A Brazilian federal court suspended on Friday the $5.2 billion sale of state-controlled Petróleo Brasileiro SA's natural gas pipeline unit to a group of investors led by Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc .