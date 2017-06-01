FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 1, 2017 / 7:17 AM / 3 months ago

Chinese bitcoin exchanges allow withdrawals after more than 3-month freeze

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, June 1 (Reuters) - Chinese bitcoin exchange BTCChina has started "testing" withdrawals of the cryptocurrency after a three-month freeze that followed increased regulatory scrutiny, the exchange said on Thursday.

Huobi, another exchange, said it will resume withdrawals on Thursday.

China had been the world's leading venue for bitcoin trading, but volumes evaporated after the People's Bank of China began looking into the market more closely earlier this year.

The exchanges halted withdrawals of bitcoins in early February amid discussions with the Chinese central bank. (Reporting by John Ruwitch, Brenda Goh and Alexandra Harney; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

