SHANGHAI Feb 9 China's three largest bitcoin
exchanges said on Thursday they will strengthen oversight of
customers' identities and sources of funds, in a bid to curb
market speculation and prevent activities such as foreign
currency exchange through bitcoin.
BTCC, OkCoin and Huobi said in identical statements on their
websites that they may freeze assets or limit trading by users
who were found to flout the rules.
The move comes a day after China's central bank met with
nine of the country's smaller bitcoin exchanges and warned them
that they risked closure should they seriously violate the
country's regulations.
(Reporting by Brenda Goh and John Ruwitch; Editing by Nick
Macfie)