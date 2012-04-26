FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BlackRock, China SWF to launch China-focused fund -FT
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
April 26, 2012 / 2:36 AM / 5 years ago

BlackRock, China SWF to launch China-focused fund -FT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, April 26 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc, the world’s biggest asset manager will join hands with China’s sovereign wealth fund CIC to launch a China-focused investment fund likely to be worth several billion U.S. dollars, the Financial Times quoted a senior CIC official as saying.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s China Chairman Liu Erfei will leave the bank to run the fund, the FT said, citing unidentified sources.

The move is a sign of BlackRock’s growing footprint in Asia, where the asset manager has only a small presence outside of Japan, it said.

A spokesman for BlackRock in Hong Kong declined to comment while representatives for China’s sovereign wealth fund, China Investment Corp were not immediately available to comment.

CIC, which managed $410 billion at the end of 2010, has obtained an additional $50 billion from China’s central bank, sources told Reuters in February. It was set up in 2007 with a mandate to diversify part of China’s foreign currency reserves into riskier overseas assets for higher returns.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.