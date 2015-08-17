FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BMW diverts China imports to Shanghai from Tianjin after blasts
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
August 17, 2015

BMW diverts China imports to Shanghai from Tianjin after blasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 17 (Reuters) - BMW has switched to Shanghai as the main harbour for importing vehicles into China in the aftermath of explosions which damaged the port facilities in Tianjin, a company spokesman said on Monday.

Around 2,000 vehicles a week which would otherwise have gone via Tianjin have been redirected to Shanghai, which normally handles about 10,000 vehicles weekly, BMW said.

Because access to facilities within 3 km of the blast zone remains blocked, BMW is unable to gauge how many of its cars in Tianjin have been damaged. It said damage to cars there is covered by insurance.

BMW also said its plant in Shenyang is operating normally. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
