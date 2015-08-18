CORRECTED-BMW diverts China imports to Shanghai from Tianjin after blasts

(In AUG 17 story corrects to show figures monthly, not weekly, paragraph 2)

FRANKFURT, Aug 17 (Reuters) - BMW has switched to Shanghai as the main harbour for importing vehicles into China in the aftermath of explosions which damaged the port facilities in Tianjin, a company spokesman said on Monday.

Around 2,000 vehicles a month which would otherwise have gone via Tianjin have been redirected to Shanghai, which normally handles about 10,000 vehicles monthly, BMW said.

Because access to facilities within 3 km of the blast zone remains blocked, BMW is unable to gauge how many of its cars in Tianjin have been damaged. It said damage to cars there is covered by insurance.

BMW also said its plant in Shenyang is operating normally. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by David Holmes)