FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nine firefighters confirmed dead after Tianjin blast - China state television
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
August 13, 2015 / 2:22 AM / 2 years ago

Nine firefighters confirmed dead after Tianjin blast - China state television

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Nine firefighters have been confirmed dead after two massive explosions tore through an industrial area in the northeast Chinese port city of Tianjin, state television said on Thursday.

State media reported earlier that the blasts late on Wednesday had killed at least 17 people and injured as many as 400. It was not immediately clear whether the nine firefighters were among the 17 people already reported dead.

The Beijing News reported earlier that authorities had lost contact with 36 firefighters at the scene of the blasts.

Reporting by Michael Martina; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.