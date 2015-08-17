FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deere to resume Tianjin port operations later this week
August 17, 2015 / 6:45 PM / 2 years ago

Deere to resume Tianjin port operations later this week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Deere & Co said on Monday it expects production to resume later this week at its John Deere facilities in the Chinese port of Tianjin after huge explosions in the area killed more than 100 people and displaced thousands from their homes last week.

The Moline, Illinois-based company said it was aware of only one employee that remained hospitalized and that person was injured at home.

Company officials continued cleanup efforts at its facilities about 3.7 miles (6 km) from the blast area in preparation of resuming production and bringing employees back to work, spokesman Ken Golden said in a written statement.

Deere employs 1,300 workers in the Tianjin Economic Development Area (TEDA)and manufactures agricultural and construction equipment for customers in China and the surrounding region. (Reporting by Meredith Davis; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

