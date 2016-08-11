FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Industrial explosion in central China kills at least 21 -state media
August 11, 2016 / 11:30 AM / a year ago

Industrial explosion in central China kills at least 21 -state media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 11 (Reuters) - An explosion at a plant in central China has killed at least 21 people and injured five, state media reported on Thursday.

The blast happened at a power plant in Dangyang, in the central province of Hubei, on Thursday afternoon, state television said.

Deadly accidents at industrial plants in China are relatively common, and repeatedly raise questions about the country's safety standards.

China vowed to improve industrial standards after chemical blasts in its port city of Tianjin last August killed 165 people. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
