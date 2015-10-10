FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Accidental China restaurant explosion kills at least 17 - Xinhua
October 10, 2015 / 8:11 AM / 2 years ago

Accidental China restaurant explosion kills at least 17 - Xinhua

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - An explosion ripped through a restaurant in eastern China on Saturday, killing at least 17 people, the official Xinhua news agency reported, blaming the accident on a gas cylinder.

The blast caused a fire at the restaurant in Wuhu city in Anhui province, the report said, citing local authorities. It gave no other details.

In August, 160 people, including firefighters, were killed in two massive explosions at a chemical warehouse in the northwestern city of Tianjin.

Reporting by Kazunori Takada; Editing by Nick Macfie

