Corrected - Accidental China restaurant explosion kills at least 17: Xinhua
October 11, 2015 / 9:56 AM / 2 years ago

Corrected - Accidental China restaurant explosion kills at least 17: Xinhua

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects “northwestern” to “northeastern” in last paragraph of story released on Oct 10, 2015)

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - An explosion ripped through a restaurant in eastern China on Saturday, killing at least 17 people, the official Xinhua news agency reported, blaming the accident on a gas cylinder.

The blast caused a fire at the restaurant in Wuhu city in Anhui province, the report said, citing local authorities. It gave no other details.

In August, 160 people, including firefighters, were killed in two massive explosions at a chemical warehouse in the northeastern city of Tianjin.

Reporting by Kazunori Takada; Editing by Nick Macfie

