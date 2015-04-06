FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Blast reported at chemical plant in eastern China
April 6, 2015 / 1:20 PM / 2 years ago

Blast reported at chemical plant in eastern China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, April 6 (Reuters) - An explosion rocked a chemical plant in eastern China on Monday, state media said, but they provided few details, including whether anyone was hurt or killed.

The blast happened at a plant in Zhangzhou in Fujian province that produces paraxylene, or PX, a chemical used in making polyester fibre and plastics, state radio said on its official microblog. It showed pictures of flames shooting into the air.

The Zhangzhou fire department said on its microblog 430 firefighters were sent to the scene. Pictures circulating on social media purporting to show dead and injured were fake, the department said.

PX plants have been highly controversial in China because residents who live nearby fear pollution from them. Plans to locate such plants have caused huge demonstrations, including last year in the southern Chinese city of Maoming. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
