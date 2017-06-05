FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Blast hits petrochemical plant in China, damage unknown - Xinhua
Featured
#Basic Materials
June 5, 2017 / 12:44 AM / 2 months ago

Blast hits petrochemical plant in China, damage unknown - Xinhua

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, June 5 (Reuters) - An explosion rocked a petrochemical plant in the eastern Chinese province of Shandong early on Monday, but the cause and extent of damage was unknown, the state news agency Xinhua reported.

The blast occurred at 1 a.m. and triggered fires at the loading area of Linyi Jinyu Petrochemical Co. Ltd. in the Linyi Lingang Economic Development Zone, it said.

Deadly accidents are relatively common at industrial plants in China, and anger over lax standards has grown after three decades of swift economic growth marred by incidents from mining disasters to factory fires.

Massive chemical explosions in the port city of Tianjin in 2015 killed more than 170 people. Chinese President Xi Jinping vowed after the Tianjin blasts that the authorities should learn the lessons paid for in blood. (Reporting by John Ruwitch; Editing by Michael Perry)

