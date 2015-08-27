FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chinese police arrest 12 suspects in Tianjin blasts - Xinhua
August 27, 2015 / 1:16 AM / 2 years ago

Chinese police arrest 12 suspects in Tianjin blasts - Xinhua

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Chinese police have arrested 12 people suspected of involvement in this month’s massive explosions in the city of Tianjin that killed 139 people and devastated the port area, the state-run Xinhua news agency said on Thursday.

Among those arrested were the chairman, vice-chairman and three deputy general managers of the logistics company that had been storing the chemicals that blew up, the agency said, quoting police. It did not say who the rest were.

The news comes a day after China sacked the head of its work safety regulator for suspected corruption. (Reporting by John Ruwitch; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

