Blast reported at chemical plant in northern China

BEIJING, Sept 1 (Reuters) - An explosion shook a chemical plant in the eastern Chinese province of Shandong, state media said on Tuesday, though there were no immediate reports of casualties in a country on edge after blasts killed more than 145 people last month.

A single “loud” blast occurred at the plant in Dongying shortly before midnight, state radio said on its official Weibo microblog, showing pictures of the explosion in what appeared to be a fairly remote industrial area.

There were no other details available and Reuters was not immediately able to reach officials for comment.

One person died last month when an explosion hit a chemical plant in a different part of Shandong.

On Aug. 12, explosions at a warehouse storing dangerous chemicals devastated an industrial park in the northern port city of Tianjin, killing at least 145 people.

The latest incident will likely raise more questions about safety standards in China, where industrial accidents are all too common following three decades of fast economic growth. A blast at an auto parts factory killed 75 people a year ago. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Hugh Lawson)