China to launch nationwide inspection of dangerous chemicals after Tianjin blasts
August 14, 2015 / 6:40 AM / 2 years ago

China to launch nationwide inspection of dangerous chemicals after Tianjin blasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 14 (Reuters) - China will launch a nationwide inspection of dangerous chemicals and explosives, the government said on Friday, and must learn a “profound” lesson from two huge blasts at a warehouse in the northeast city of Tianjin that killed at least 50 people.

The State Council, China’s cabinet, said in a statement posted to its website that it would crack down on illegal activities to strengthen industry safety. (Reporting by Judy Hua and Michael Martina; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

