Chinese state firms to buy apartments damaged in port blast -Xinhua
August 25, 2015 / 1:17 PM / 2 years ago

Chinese state firms to buy apartments damaged in port blast -Xinhua

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Five Chinese state-owned property developers will buy apartments hit by massive explosions that rocked the port of Tianjin on Aug. 12 and killed 135 people, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday.

Tianjin Real Estate Group, Teda Investment Holding, Tianjin Hi-tech Holding Group, Tianjin T&B Holding and Tianjin Residential Construction Development Group will buy from residents who choose to sell and resell the properties after renovation, the report said.

Tianjin Real Estate Group Chairman Di Da said the local government will evaluate the damage and set the purchase price in a way “that does not hurt residents’ interest”, Xinhua said. Damage to areas around the apartments will also be repaired. (Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Louise Ireland)

