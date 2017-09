BEIJING, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Renault SA’s car deliveries in China may dip in August and September after an explosion at the port in Tianjin burned 1,500 of the company’s imported cars, a spokeswoman for Renault’s joint venture in China said.

The automaker maintains its forecast for China deliveries in 2015, Caroline De Gezelle, a Beijing-based spokeswoman for Dongfeng Renault Automotive Company, told Reuters. (Reporting by Jake Spring)