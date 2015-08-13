FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Basic Materials
August 13, 2015 / 7:15 AM / 2 years ago

Officials at Chinese port where blasts killed 44 met recently to discuss safety - agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Officials from the northeast Chinese city of Tianjin, where two huge blasts in warehouses containing toxic chemicals and gas killed 44 people, said just a week ago they had discussed tightening safety standards with companies at the port.

The Tianjin Administration of Work Safety posted a notice about the meeting with companies handling dangerous chemicals at the port on its website on Aug. 6. It did not give a specific date of when the meeting took place.

Two huge explosions tore through an industrial area at the port late on Wednesday. More than 500 people were injured and at least a dozen firefighters were among those killed, officials and state media said.

Reporting by Michael Martina; Editing by Paul Tait

