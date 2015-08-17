FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singamas Container says depots damaged, worker missing after Tianjin blast
August 17, 2015 / 1:16 AM / 2 years ago

Singamas Container says depots damaged, worker missing after Tianjin blast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Singamas Container Holdings Ltd said on Monday its depots were damaged by two huge blasts at a warehouse in China’s northeastern city of Tianjin last week and one employee was missing.

The Hong Kong-listed company said it has been unable to contact one of its employees since the disaster last Wednesday, while a few other workers suffered minor injuries.

“His condition or whereabouts are still unknown,” chairman Teo Siong Seng said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse.

The company said it was not yet able to estimate the exact losses due to restricted access to its depots in the affected area. Its factory in Tianjin was unaffected, it added.

Singamas said it has temporarily suspended operations at its affected unit, Singamas Logistics (Tianjin) Co Ltd, which accounts for a small portion of the group’s total turnover.

“The board does not consider that the incident will have a material adverse impact on the group as a whole,” Teo said.

The death toll from the disaster has risen to 112. The number of missing rose to 95, most of them fire fighters, state media said, suggesting the toll would rise significantly. More than 720 people remained in hospital.

Chinese soldiers and rescue workers in gas masks and hazard suits searched for toxic materials in China’s port of Tianjin on Sunday as Premier Li Keqiang arrived to offer condolences, days after the explosions flattened part of a national development zone. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Michael Perry)

