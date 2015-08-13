Death toll in Tianjin blasts rises to 44 - Xinhua

BEIJING, Aug 13 (Reuters) - The death toll from two huge explosions that tore through an industrial area in the northeastern Chinese port of Tianjin more than doubled to 44, the official Xinhua news agency said on Thursday.

The blasts, in an industrial area where toxic chemicals and gas were stored, also injured around 400 people, state media has said. Shockwaves from the blasts late on Wednesday were felt by residents in apartment blocks kilometres away in the port city of 15 million people. (Reporting by Judy Hua and Michael Martina; Editing by Paul Tait)