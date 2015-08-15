China warns of change of wind spreading toxic substances at blast site

SHANGHAI, Aug 15 (Reuters) - China warned residents near the site of two huge explosions who had taken refuge in a school to evacuate on Saturday when the wind changed direction, and suggested they wear long trousers and face masks.

The advisory came from the official microblog of the branch of the National Health and Family Planning Commission of China in the northeastern port of Tianjin.

Several days ago, authorities said the wind was blowing in the direction of the sea, minimizing the risk to residents.

Chinese police have for the first time confirmed deadly sodium cyanide at the site of the blasts, an industrial zone, that killed 85 people, state media said, as a series of new, small explosions were heard and small fires broke out. (Reporting by Engen Tham and Yixin Chen; Editing by Nick Macfie)