August 14, 2015 / 4:10 AM / 2 years ago

Insurance company Zurich says has received claims from companies in Tianjin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The Chinese unit of Zurich Insurance Group said on Friday it has received reports of damage from companies in the northeast city of Tianjin after two huge explosions and it is assessing the potential losses.

The claims came from companies including those related to the property and cargo sectors, Zurich General Insurance Co (China) Ltd said in an email response to Reuters.

Investigators were still searching for clues on Friday to identify what caused the explosions in an industrial area at the port on Wednesday night. (Reporting By Wiki Su and Donny Kwok; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Paul Tait)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
