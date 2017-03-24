China debt risk "very much under control" - vice fin min

BOAO, China, March 24 (Reuters) - China's debt risk is "very much under control", Vice Finance Minister Liu Wei said at the Boao Forum for Asia in southern Hainan province.

Liu was appointed the vice finance minister post in late February.

Chinese leaders have pledged to contain debt risks after years of credit-fuelled expansion. Corporate debt has soared to 169 percent of gross domestic product, data from the Bank for International Settlements shows. (Reporting by Elias Glenn; Writing by Ryan Woo; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)