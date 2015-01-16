RPT-Foreigners among over 20 missing after tug sinks in China's Yangtze - Xinhua

(Repeats to more subscribers, no change to text)

SHANGHAI, Jan 16 (Reuters) - More than 20 people are missing after a tug boat sank in the Yangtze River in China’s eastern Jiangsu Province on Thursday, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported on Friday quoting local authorities.

Seven or eight foreigners working on the boat, including citizens of Singapore and Japan, were among the missing, it said. A French citizen may also be among the missing.

The tug was on a trial voyage when the accident happened on Thursday afternoon, Xinhua said. Three people had been rescued and a search and rescue mission is underway. (Reporting by John Ruwitch; Editing by Paul Tait)