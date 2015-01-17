FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-China confirms 21 dead, 1 missing after tug sinks in Yangtze
January 17, 2015 / 5:51 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-China confirms 21 dead, 1 missing after tug sinks in Yangtze

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds detail about nationalities of the dead)

SHANGHAI, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Chinese authorities have confirmed that 21 people were killed and one was missing after a tug boat undergoing sea trials sank in the Yangtze River, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday.

The 30-metre (98-ft) boat had 25 people on board when it sank on Thursday, including eight foreigners - four Singaporeans, an Indonesian, a Malaysian, an Indian and a Japanese, it said.

Three people, all Chinese, had been rescued. All eight foreigners died.

Sembcorp Marine Ltd, a Singapore-based shipbuilder, said on Friday the tug boat that its subsidiary, Jurong Marine Services Pte Ltd, had planned to charter sank during a sea trial. Three of the company’s employees were on board.

Sembcorp Marine is part of Sembcorp Industries Ltd , an industrial conglomerate with Singapore’s state investor Temasek Holdings being the biggest shareholder.

Xinhua said the 368-tonne boat was built by Anhui Bengbu Shenzhou Machinery Co. Ltd. in October. (Reporting by John Ruwitch; Additional reporting by Rujun Shen in SINGAPORE; Editing by Nick Macfie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
